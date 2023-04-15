“If anyone among you thinks that he is wise in this age, let him become a fool [discarding his worldly pretensions and acknowledging his lack of wisdom], so that he may become [truly] wise.”—1 Corinthians 3:18 AMP

The world is full of people ready to give advice or recommend ways to gain intelligence. They become wise by their own standards and criticize anyone who believes in the Bible. But the Bible reminds us of another dimension of wisdom found only in God.

Paul said that if we want to receive this wisdom, we need to do things God’s way, even if it seems foolish to people around us. People may react like the Roman governor Festus who accused Paul of being “out of [his] mind.” But Paul wouldn’t compromise. He knew what he was saying was true (Acts 26:24–25 NIV).

If we want God’s supernatural wisdom, we need to die to ourselves and commit ourselves to serve Jesus. We must seek God and fill our minds with His Word, surrendering our lives to Him. We must be willing to “become a fool,” believe the Bible wholeheartedly and live according to its principles.

Ask yourself whether you are more concerned about what other people think or what God thinks. The Bible reminds us that real wisdom comes from being completely committed to God, living according to His Word, and following the leading of His Spirit.

Don’t be deceived. People in the world may think it’s foolish to be a Christian, to believe the Bible, or to confess faith in Jesus. Do not let them keep you from receiving God’s wisdom. Commit yourself to Him!

*Reflection Question* : How can you ensure that you’re only paying attention to God’s voice?

*Prayer*

Father, I take up my cross and follow Jesus. I seek Your truth and commit myself completely to You. Grant me Your wisdom. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 Corinthians 3