For single men who are looking forward to getting hooked with their life partner in 2022, a major scoop has been divulged on how best to go about it.

This scoop was given by Table Shaker, Reno Omokri in a post on Facebook.

The former presidential aide urged men never to use money to chase women but rather build their character and develop themselves and the right woman will come.

He wrote:

Dear single men,

In 2022, you don’t need women who want to spend your money with you. This New Year, you need a woman who wants to spend her life with you. You need a life partner, not a dance partner in one useless club. High maintenance girls also come with high nuisance value.

If in 2022 you don’t remember anything I taught you, at least remember this:

Money will attract the wrong type of women to you.

Character will attract the right type of woman to you.

So, don’t use your money to chase women. Use your money to pursue self development. And when your character development becomes evident, the right woman will appear and chase you.