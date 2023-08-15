    Subscribe

    How to Add or Request E-Signatures on Google Documents

    By on Technology
    In today’s digital age, the traditional method of signing physical documents with a pen and paper has evolved into a more convenient and efficient process: electronic signatures. Google Documents, a widely used platform for collaborative work, offers an easy way to add or request e-signatures. This article will guide you through the steps to seamlessly incorporate electronic signatures into your Google documents.

    Adding an E-Signature to a Google Document:

    Open the Document: Begin by opening the Google Document that requires your signature.

    Insert a Text Box: Go to the “Insert” tab in the top menu and select “Drawing.” In the drawing dialog box, click on the “Text box” icon and create a box where your signature will be placed.

    Add Your Signature: Within the text box, use your device’s touch screen or a stylus to draw your signature. If you’re using a computer, you can also use the mouse or trackpad to create a digital signature.

    Save and Insert: Once you’ve drawn your signature, click the “Save and Close” button in the drawing dialog box. The drawing will be inserted into the document.

    Position and Resize: You can now position and resize the signature to fit the document’s requirements. Drag the corners of the text box to adjust its size.

    Lock the Text Box: To prevent accidental modifications, right-click the text box, select “Lock,” and choose “Image.”

    Finalize the Document: After positioning and locking the signature, save the document to ensure the changes are retained.

    Requesting E-Signatures on a Google Document:

    Open the Document: Open the Google Document that requires signatures from others.

    Insert a Checkbox: In the document, place the cursor where you want the signer to acknowledge their agreement. Then, go to the “Insert” tab, choose “Checkbox,” and insert the checkbox.

    Label the Checkbox: Right-click on the checkbox and choose “Checkbox options.” Rename the checkbox to something like “E-Sign Here.”

    Provide Instructions: Add a note near the checkbox, instructing the signer to click on the checkbox to indicate their agreement.

    Share the Document: Click the “Share” button in the top-right corner of the document and enter the email addresses of the individuals who need to sign. Choose the appropriate sharing permissions.

    Monitor Responses: As the recipients open the document and click the checkbox, you’ll receive real-time notifications in Google Drive. This allows you to keep track of who has acknowledged their agreement.

    Collect All Signatures: Once all parties have clicked on the checkbox, you’ll have a record of their electronic signatures.

    Benefits of E-Signatures:

    Using e-signatures on Google Documents offers several advantages:

    Convenience: E-signatures eliminate the need for physical meetings, making it easy to collaborate with individuals located anywhere.

    Time-Efficiency: The entire process of signing and sharing documents is streamlined, saving valuable time.

    Security: E-signatures often come with encryption and authentication features, ensuring the integrity of the signed document.

    Cost Savings: E-signatures reduce paper and printing costs associated with traditional signatures.

    Doris Israel Ijeoma is a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She writes Tech, Political, Business and Entertainment Articles. dorisisrael5@gmail.com

