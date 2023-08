How They Received Him

The sun was lurid and scorching,

the lines were sleepy snails, punters

neither denounced the searing sun

nor the slow-moving queues

but decried delayed deliveries

of poll papers and paints.

He was moving from door to door

asking citizens to give him a big vote

so that he could become

their next prime minister.

They chuckled and looked at him as if they thought:here`s a man on a mission to count the number of hairs on our bodies in a split second!