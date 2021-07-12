How some women commit spiritual adultery – Omokri

212 views | Stanley Ugagbe | July 12, 2021
Popular Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has again stirred up controversies on social media after revealing how some women are committing spiritual adultery.
In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide who is on self-exile stated that men have higher libido than women and so any woman who denies her husband sex is driving him into the arms of another woman.
He wrote: “Understand human biology. Men have higher libidos than women. When you say no, no, no to your husband, you make him vulnerable. Even if work puts you off the mood, still make time for your husband, so others don’t work on him while you are at work!
“The main duty of a husband and a wife are to each other. Other than God, every other relationship is below that duty. So, honour your husband or wife above your job, boss or pastor. If you obey your pastor over your husband, you have committed spiritual adultery”.
Remember me