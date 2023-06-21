Our Madam Made Us Sleep with 40 Men Each Every Sunday- Rescued Under-aged Sex Workers

Our Madam Made Us Sleep with 40 Men Each Every Sunday- Rescued Anambra Under-aged Sex Workers

Some of the girls used as under-aged sex workers who were recently rescued at a brothel in Awka, Anambra State Capital have narrated their ordeal in the house of prostitution where they were held captives.

Recall that about 9 under-aged girls were rescued when the State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare, in collaboration with the Police, invaded the place.

Some of the girls between ages 15 and 16, who our correspondent spoke with had revealed how their life had turn to a nightmare after some women who recruit for the brothel, took them from their base in Ikwo Local Government of Ebonyi State. One of the victims, Cynthia, said she was in SS3 in Ebonyi State, when the suspects approached her to follow them to Anambra State to do sales girl work.

She revealed how while they were speaking, they probably used charms on them and they began to do everything they commanded them to do.

She said upon getting to Anambra, the Madam collected all their phones and their clothes and gave them pants and half-cuts to wear and get ready for sex work.

According to her, when they refused, they were beaten and tortured until they conceded and began to sleep with men they brought for them.

“They don’t allow us out of the compound and that was why they took away our clothes and gave us pants so that we cannot run away.

“They also alerted all the prostitutes there to keep an eye on us.

“They made us sleep with 10 men every weekday and 40 men on Sundays. Each of the men pays us N1,000, so to make N40,000, we must sleep with 40 men.

“When we make N10,000 on weekdays, they beat us up, calling us lazy and good for nothing.

“When the person sent by the Ministry who pretended to be a customer came, they threatened to kill him and he ran away. They now came back and started beating me and the madam used all kinds of things to hit me.

“Later, the police came and rescued us,” she narrated.

Another 15-year-old victim, Esther disclosed that their stay at the brothel was hell on earth.

“They said if we want to go, we should give them N150,000 each or we would stay there for one year.

“We didn’t have that kind of money and they didn’t allow us to even reach out to anyone. Anything we do, we were suspected and monitored so there was no way we could escape,” she said.

The young Esther said she had nursed the dream of finishing higher education and becoming a medical doctor, regretting that her life had to take such ugly twist.

Also narrating her experience, another 16-year old, Ijeoma, who was in JSS 3 in Ebonyi, expressed happiness that the government came to rescue them.

She said; “I was very happy the day the police burst that place.

“The other prostitutes were encouraging me to stay.

“They used to starve us and it is only when we make up to N10,000 that they give us food.”

On her part, the mother of one of the rescued under-aged girls expressed happiness at the state government’s intervention that ensured the rescue of their children.

“When I noticed that my girl who is my only daughter was missing, I almost died. Anytime I call her phones, it will ring out and she will not pick.

“I checked all the neighbours and she wasn’t there. At that point, I went to make official report to the police that my child was missing.

“I can’t express my joy today at what Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, through the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare did for my daughter and other girls who were rescued at that brothel,” she said.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Hon Ify Obinabo had revealed how they got information of the activities at the brothel and intervened.

“We had information of the brothel where under-aged girls were being used as sex-slaves. After investigation, we found that the parents of some of the girls were already looking for them.

“We invited them and interacted with the parents and found out that they were actually looking for their children.

“We now now sent a mole to the brothel who pretended to be a customer and spoke with one of the girls who pleaded to be rescued, saying they were living under serious bondage at the brothel.

“Our findings also showed that they had some men they use to beat up any of the girls who would not do the bidding of the owner of the brothel.

“We then invited the Police and with their assistance, they were able to burst the brothel,” she narrated

Obinabo said the Chukwuma Soludo administration is committed to ending such negative development in the state, and will soon take a decisive action on the perpetrator, to serve as deterrent to others.

She revealed that the girls will be provided psychological support and rehabilitated to become better citizens.

The Commissioner also revealed that the state government has already sealed up the brothel while the suspects have been charged to court, warning operators of such brothels that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them.

