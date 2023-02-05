Governor Ortom of Benue State convened a meeting of his appointees and PDP stakeholders in Benue State two weeks ago.

During the meeting, he announced to the stunned audience that his candidate for the 2023 presidential election is Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

In his words to the gathered PDP faithful inside the expansive hall, any body in that hall who worked against Peter Obi’s candidacy at the poll is a betrayer who has betrayed his benevolence, so all hands must be on deck to make sure that Benue State is delivered for Peter Obi.

To show his seriousness and commitment to the Obi project, a committee headed by one of his most trusted aides was inaugurated at the meeting, and the mandate of the committee is simple:

They were charged with making sure that the ruthless but efficient PDP structure is deployed in delivering Benue State for Peter Obi.

At the same time, Nyesome Wike, Governor of Rivers state had the same meeting with his allies and lieutenants in River State.

In that meeting, they were charged with delivering the state of Rivers state to my Lagos landlord, Bola Ahmed Tinubu or if they can’t, they should make sure that Tinubu wins 25% constitutional votes from Rivers state voters.

The February 25 election will be an interesting one that is too close to predict.