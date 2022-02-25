How Okowa will finish his tenure – Agas

Chief of Staff to the Delta State Governor Rt Hon Festus Agas has assured Deltans of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s readiness at finishing strong.

Agas who received the Obodo- Ugwa Community of Ndokwa West Local Government Area on a courtesy visit at Asaba, noted that the Delta State Governor will not abandon any community in his quest at finishing strong .

He assured the people of Okowa’s commitment at delivery his campaign promises to every part of the state.

Agas also noted that the governor has been fair, just and equitable to Deltans.

“Governor Okowa is determined to finish strong and will make sure that every community feels the impact of government.

“For the past six years, the governor has been fair, just and equitable to deltans.

“No project will be abandoned by this administration and no community will be left out.” he said .

Speaking during the visit, the leader of the delegation, Comrade Oju Chijoke Linus commended the government for its developmental strides but however appealed to government to provide democratic dividends to the community through empowerment, appointment and infrastructural development.