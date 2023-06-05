How Okowa transformed Delta – Brown

The Chairman of Udu Local Government Council Hon. Chief Jite Brown (JP) has said that the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa did well in transforming Delta State in the past eight years.

Jite who made this known at the grand reception of the immediate past Governor at Owa Model College, Boji-Boji, Owa, Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state said Okowa came, saw and conquered as Governor.

Speaking further Hon. Chief Jite reiterated that Okowa performed credibly well in Delta State as the immediate past Governor as all and sundry saw his uncommon transformations in all sectors of the state economy, ranging from construction of standard roads, building of bridges, construction of World class markets and host of others which pushed Delta state to be recognized as the Hub of social, economic and political growth.

