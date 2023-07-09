Path The News Chronicle » News » How Okowa helped us win Presidential election – PDP

How Okowa helped us win Presidential election – PDP

Stanley Ugagbe July 9, 2023 0

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday, celebrated the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Party in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election and former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as he marked his birthday.

The PDP in a statement, noted “with pride that over the years, as a medical doctor, Local Government Chairman, Secretary to Delta State Government, Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, two term State Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate, Senator Okowa has distinguished himself as a very humble, honest, brilliant and result-oriented professional, exceptionally resourceful leader and excellent administrator who remains committed to the wellbeing of the people and the development of our nation.

“As Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Okowa worked very hard with our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and other Party leaders to drive and deliver a winning campaign in the 2023 Presidential election that gave victory to the PDP in line with the yearnings, aspiration and hope of overwhelming majority of Nigerians as evidenced by the actual vote cast at the Polling Units.

How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria
Trending
How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

“Our Party celebrates Senator Okowa for his steadfastness towards the quest for good governance in the country, as exhibited in his numerous achievements as the Governor of Delta State, which he is also poised to deliver to the nation under the Atiku/Okowa mandate.

“On this auspicious occasion, the PDP felicitates with Sen. Dr. Okowa and prays to God to grant him many more years in good health for the service of humanity to the Glory of His Name.”

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Journalist Drags Ken Nnamani to Court Over Intellectual Property Dispute

Kunle Dada July 9, 2023 0

FG Declares War on Illegal Miners

Francis Francis July 9, 2023 0

Former Governor Yari allegedly arrested by SSS for neglecting phone calls of the president

Kunle Dada July 9, 2023 0

Oborevwori hails predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa at 64 

Francis Francis July 8, 2023 0
raping 13-year-old girl

Oba of Benin supports court decision on Ogiemwonyi’s Inheritance suit

Kunle Dada July 8, 2023 0
Gangs-of-Lagos

Gang of Lagos: Lagos State Government lacks the power to regulate film industry, Amazon tells Court

Kunle Dada July 8, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Scott Morrison

The Robodebt Rogues Gallery

Dr. Binoy Kampmark July 9, 2023 0
Energy Sector with Africa

Could Inga-3 and GERD Help Africa Overcome its Energy Crisis

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh July 9, 2023 0
need for a Nigerian Consciousness  

Order and stability: a case for Nigeria’s youth

Abiodun Komolafe July 9, 2023 0

U-23 AFCON: Morocco defeats Egypt to win their first in history

Oladimeji Adeoye July 9, 2023 0

GandDollar Gate: Beyond Ja’afar’s video

Hassan Gimba July 9, 2023 0