How Okowa helped us win Presidential election – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday, celebrated the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Party in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election and former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as he marked his birthday.

The PDP in a statement, noted “with pride that over the years, as a medical doctor, Local Government Chairman, Secretary to Delta State Government, Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, two term State Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate, Senator Okowa has distinguished himself as a very humble, honest, brilliant and result-oriented professional, exceptionally resourceful leader and excellent administrator who remains committed to the wellbeing of the people and the development of our nation.

“As Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Okowa worked very hard with our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and other Party leaders to drive and deliver a winning campaign in the 2023 Presidential election that gave victory to the PDP in line with the yearnings, aspiration and hope of overwhelming majority of Nigerians as evidenced by the actual vote cast at the Polling Units.

“Our Party celebrates Senator Okowa for his steadfastness towards the quest for good governance in the country, as exhibited in his numerous achievements as the Governor of Delta State, which he is also poised to deliver to the nation under the Atiku/Okowa mandate.

“On this auspicious occasion, the PDP felicitates with Sen. Dr. Okowa and prays to God to grant him many more years in good health for the service of humanity to the Glory of His Name.”

