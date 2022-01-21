Troubled by the alluring effects of sin, a beleaguered Nigerian lady has taken to the public to detail how the Pastor in charge of the Church she worships with, deflowered and got her pregnant.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the lady who preferred anonymity, said to protect the image of the Pastor, she told her family that the man who is responsible for the pregnancy died during an accident.

She wrote:

My pastor dis-virgin me, I have a child for him which people are not aware of, I lied that the guy who impregnated me died in car accident just to make my family stop inquiring of the child’s father, but my pastor is the real father of my baby. He’s married with 3 kids, all girls, while I have a son for him. We still see and have sex, I don’t have feelings for any other man except him. I know we can’t get married, because of his position, I don’t know what to do, my child refers to him as daddy because that’s what we normally call him, and he told his wife he wants to adopt my son. I don’t know if I should allow my son stay with him or continue staying with me. How long will we be able to hide this. This is my dark secrets. Hide my ID.