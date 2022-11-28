A Nigerian lady, Titilayo has recounted what she believes is the miracle of God that saved her life.

She said her mother nearly flushed her in a water system toilet without knowing.

Titilayo recounted in a tweet while reacting to a post by a brand influencer, Diji.

In Diji’s post, he asked his followers to narrate an incident that happened to them which made them believe there is God.

Diji wrote, “What’s that incident that happened to you that made you believe “There’s God”?”.

~ What’s that incident that happened to you that made you believe “There’s God”? 🤔 — Diji (@directordiji) November 10, 2022

In his reaction to Diji’s post, Titilayo said her mother told her she was pregnant and went to the hospital for delivery.

According to her, while she was at the hospital, she felt like using the restroom to go excrete.

She disclosed that after her mother had finished using the toilet, she decided to take a look at the toilet before flushing only to discover the head of a baby, which turned out to be her.

Below is her full narration.

My mom told me I am a miracle baby. She said she was at the hospital for baby delivery, then she said she felt like excreting. Went to the toilet to excrete, time to flush she said she felt like looking inside the toilet, then she saw the head of a baby which is me. Isn’t God wonderful?