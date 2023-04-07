The Area Controller, Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Kwara Command, Kehinde Ilesanmi has hinted of plans to forge a united stand with the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in tackling corruption and the rising tide of smuggling in the area.

He disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Ilorin Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Michael Nzekwe, in Ilorin.

Ilesanmi, who assumed duty as the Customs Area Controller in January 2023, disclosed that over N3.5billion had been collected as revenue for the government by his men, while also making 23 seizures valued at more than N30million.

According to him, the visit was basically to strengthen the existing ties between his agency and EFCC.

The Customs boss praised the efforts of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC especially its bold step in checking the activities of illegal miners in the State as well as combating the incidence of cybercrime among the youths.

Responding, Nzekwe expressed appreciation to Mr. Ilesanmi and his entourage for the visit. “We are delighted to have a worthy partner like the Nigeria Customs Service to cooperate with us in the fight against corruption. Together, we shall make Nigeria better”, he said.

Like the Customs Area Controller, Nzekwe recalled some of his landmark achievements within the last one year of his deployment to Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, pointing out that illegal mining activities and non-payment of royalties by unlicensed operators had greatly been checked.