A Nigerian woman has shared how her husband’s elder brother, in company of other men invaded her home and raped her.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the woman who preferred anonymity said her husband lives abroad.

She noted that on the ugly day, her husband’s brother had come to their house and dropped his bag, with the pledge that he would later return to carry it. According to the woman, the man failed to come for his bag.

However, some unscrupulous elements invaded her home that night, robbed and raped her mercilessly.

She said luck ran out of the elements as they were caught by security crew. Upon removing their veils, it was discovered that her husband’s brother who came to drop his bag earlier in the day was among the masked men that carried out the dastard act.

She wrote:

Good morning ma I greet every body. Pls hide my id, it happened yesterday that my husband brother came to my house and dropped his bag, he told me that he will come and carry the bag in the evening.

I never said no because he is my husband’s elder brother and my husband stays abroad so I waited for him till eight pm, I did not see him, I called his line it was off, I called the wife she said she had not seen him because they live close to my estate.

Around 2am, midnight robbers entered my house with enough weapons they took my two kids to our visitors toilet I thought they have kidnapped my kids, they collected all my money and golds they opened my husband brother’s bag it was money, they took the bag and one of them raped me carelessly without mercy, he even tried to enter me through anus, by then security had come and started shooting guns so he left me and ran away from the back gate without knowing that some security was there too.

They were caught, my husband’s elder brother was among the robbers and he was the one that raped me, please should I tell my husband that he raped me or should I keep calm so that the police will finish their work.

The wife has been begging me since yesterday to have mercy, what do I do, the wife is also a member here, advise me before I run mad, their parents are in my house, now my husband is crying and planing to come back next week.