By Francis Francis

A troubled Nigerian woman has taken to the public to narrate how her husband of just two months is already acting strange.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the woman who preferred anonymity said her husband is already cheating on her.

She noted that the pain of cheating on her is driving her crazy.

She wrote:

Good day everyone…. I’m really very hurt 😭

I have read about cheating husbands here but I never knew it was this painful.

My marriage is just two months and my Husband is already misbehaving😭😭. We never dated that much because we believed in no sxxx before marriage.

My husband came back home yesterday by 12am….. I called him around 10pm, he said he was just leaving the office. 3 minutes later I called to tell him something, he didn’t pick up till after an hour his number became switched off. I called his boss around 11,30pm, he said he dropped my husband around our house by 5pm and himself has even travelled😭😭😭. My husband lied to me, just two months of our marriage😭😭😭

How can I deal with such a man? I’m doing everything in my reach to be the wife he wants. I was pregnant, the doc advice me to abstain from sxxx, my husband didn’t let my body be… We lost the Pregnancy😭😭😭😭😭

When I was treating in.fection, because I noticed a bad smell from my body, my husband never mind, he kept sleeping with me…. If I mention about treating the smell, he doesn’t care.

When I started the treatment, I inserted gynamed drug inside my body, my husband forced himself on me😭😭😭

I started a new treatment on Tuesday and I told him he has to get his own drugs and we must abstain from sxxx till after the treatment…. My husband chea..ted on me just on the 2nd day, yesterday😭😭😭. He provides for the house and myself. If you see him talking about good and perfect home, you will think he is a saint.

I just h.ate this guy…. I have been seeing him differently since morning. Right now I’m in church because I couldn’t stand him at home. Just sitting here in church not knowing what to do😭😭

Please 🙏😭😭, how do I deal with such a husband. It’s too early na. A man that can’t wash his socks.. I do everything chores at home, even if I’m not feeling well. During my pregnancy sickness, I was cooking, cleaning, washing his clothes and toilets 😭😭😭

A man I have done everything possible to help me take care of himself…. He doesn’t like taking his bath😭. He will wait till 12 mid night before he will bath. Sometimes he goes to the office without bathing… I have talked calmly and rudely to tell him it is a big turn off😭😭😭😭😭

But him chea.ting on me, it’s the worst of it all. How do I overcome this pain in me.