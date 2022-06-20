Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Depression killing rich, poor, young & old Africans than ever

How my church member is luring my wife to have an affair with him – Man reveals

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

An enraged Nigerian man has taken to the public to share how a certain man in his church is allegedly wooing his wife.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Angel Dan, the man who preferred anonymity said his wife has tried turning the suitor down, but he’s bent on wanting to eat her forbidden fruit.

Fed up with the act, the married man is now seeking advise on how to deal with his wife’s suitor in the language he understands.

He wrote:

Mr Dan please post for me and hide my ID. Good day my family. Pls I need advice on how do handle this. My wife is an Usher in my church and there is this man in my church who is also an Usher(leader ) who has being disturbing my wife and she keeps turning him down.

At first she thought she could handle it but when the man refused to give up, she told me about it which I adviced her to have a talk with the man and make him see reasons that she cannot do such thing. So, today after church service I went home with my children because my wife was having meeting in the church.

When she came back from the church, what she told me is the reason I am seeking advice here. My wife told me that the man stopped her outside the church and was telling her his usual stuff but she told him that apart from her Christian beliefs which forbids her from such act, there is still ALEKU from where we come from that kills an adulterous wife or the husband as the case my be. Also for the fact that she love her husband and cannot cheat on him.

But to my surprise, the man debunked all her excuses and still offered her some incentive in persuasion which she turned down. The man finally told her that he knows what to do to get her since she is proving difficult. House, I want to take action before the man go diabolical. What would u do if u are in my shoe? Mind u, this man is from my place and he knows the implications of what he is luring my wife into. Sorry for the long write up pls.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle