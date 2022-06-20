How my church member is luring my wife to have an affair with him – Man reveals

An enraged Nigerian man has taken to the public to share how a certain man in his church is allegedly wooing his wife.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Angel Dan, the man who preferred anonymity said his wife has tried turning the suitor down, but he’s bent on wanting to eat her forbidden fruit.

Fed up with the act, the married man is now seeking advise on how to deal with his wife’s suitor in the language he understands.

He wrote:

Mr Dan please post for me and hide my ID. Good day my family. Pls I need advice on how do handle this. My wife is an Usher in my church and there is this man in my church who is also an Usher(leader ) who has being disturbing my wife and she keeps turning him down.

At first she thought she could handle it but when the man refused to give up, she told me about it which I adviced her to have a talk with the man and make him see reasons that she cannot do such thing. So, today after church service I went home with my children because my wife was having meeting in the church.

When she came back from the church, what she told me is the reason I am seeking advice here. My wife told me that the man stopped her outside the church and was telling her his usual stuff but she told him that apart from her Christian beliefs which forbids her from such act, there is still ALEKU from where we come from that kills an adulterous wife or the husband as the case my be. Also for the fact that she love her husband and cannot cheat on him.

But to my surprise, the man debunked all her excuses and still offered her some incentive in persuasion which she turned down. The man finally told her that he knows what to do to get her since she is proving difficult. House, I want to take action before the man go diabolical. What would u do if u are in my shoe? Mind u, this man is from my place and he knows the implications of what he is luring my wife into. Sorry for the long write up pls.