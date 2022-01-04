A troubled Nigerian woman has alleged that her brother’s wife ‘bottled’ him and remotes him as she pleases.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the woman who preferred anonymity said she visited her brother and was taken aback by the incidents that happened during her stay.

According to her, the man is the one who does all the house chores including bathing the children and preparing them for school.

She wrote:

Good evening Mummy Fegor, please I need advice, happy new year ma. I visited my younger brother’s place and what I saw kept me thinking, my brother was doing well before he lost his job, before he lost his job he opened a supermarket for his wife, they have 2kids together, I stayed there for one week and I couldn’t continue so I left to the hotel, I went there for an official meeting and was supposed to be there for two weeks but I just can’t.

My brother’s wife would leave the house in the morning without doing anything, while my brother bath and takes the kids to school, in the afternoon he will bath them and prepare lunch for them, before his wife comes back he has prepare dinner, then he would boil hot water and keep in the bathing room for his wife, when his wife comes back, she will start screaming how the house is unkept, she called my brother a useless man and some denigrate names.

All this in my presence, then after she has finished venting, my brother would prepare her food in a tray and take to her in the room, mummy Fegor, all this was happening in my presence, at times when my brother will stroll out as a man, that day heaven will fall, my brother do all the house chores, wash her clothes, his clothes and the kids clothes. My brother’s wife would scream the hell out of the house, I know my brother is not doing all this with his right senses, something is not right somewhere, since I left there two months ago, I have not been myself, what should I do? How do I help my brother. I am going to see them next week.