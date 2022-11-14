A Nigerian man, Onwuchekwa Martins has recounted how a morgue attendant “saved” his life after a ghastly accident in which he passed out.

Martins recounted in a tweet while reacting to a post by a brand influencer, Diji.

In Diji’s post, he asked his followers to open up about that incident that happened to them that made them believe there is God.

Diji wrote, “What’s that incident that happened to you that made you believe “There’s God”?”.

Taking to the comment section of Diji’s tweet, Martins in a lengthy narration said he boarded a cab in Calabar sometime in 2013 to head back to Abuja and resume a job he had secured.

According to him, the cab man was chased by officials of the state Department of Public Transportation (DOPT) and he lost control and drove into a big ditch, noting that was all he could remember.

I had moved to Abuja from Jigawa where I had just finished NYSC, stayed with a cousin for a few months then got a job. It was an offer more than I had expected, so since I hadn’t seen my parents since I left for the North, I decided to go see them & share the good news with them before resuming work. Stayed two weeks and was to do a quick stop in Calabar before heading for Abuja the next morning.

This was in 2013, and DOPT was a menace in Calabar at the time. My bus just arrived at Etteagbor park & I walked out to board a cab home. The cab man shortly after takeoff stopped again to pick up another passenger.

The passenger had barely sat when he noticed the DOPT guys coming for him. He zoomed off and they chased him. He lost control immediately after we got to the mosque on Mary Slessor and all of us drove into the big ditch there, that’s all I could remember. Covered in blood, I passed out. I woke up the next morning to hear we were all pronounced dead, packed behind a police van as the DOPT guys took off. We were taken and dumped in the morgue.

Before this time, I spoke to my mom immediately after we arrived at the park so when the accident happened, someone called the last caller, and asked her to come to Mary Slessor and identify the body of the owner of the phone. Meanwhile pops was on the pulpit preaching, plus they were 6 hours’ drive away, this was past 5 pm already o. Mom called her siblings who didn’t meet us there when they got to the scene and no one knew where the police took us to. So they started going from one station to the other.

Back at the morgue (as I heard), we were just dumped there and left. Meanwhile, pops had ended the service, was briefed and calls started flying up and down. The prayer chain started all night.

At about 2 am, when the attendant finally decided to attend to the “corpses” the police had dropped hours ago, all covered in blood, he was said to insist that one person(me) was still alive and despite various shout-downs insisted he won’t embalm me as I was still alive. Well, story cut short, that man saved my life that day as he insisted I should be taken to the hospital and examined. That singular insistence answered prayers (because God showed up) and gave me a second chance at life as when I was examined I still had a pulse.