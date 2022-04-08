How married woman plans to steal husband’s money to buy Asoebi 

An unbelievable Nigerian woman has taken to the public to detail how she’s being pressured by her friends to steal her husband’s money to buy Asoebi.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the woman who preferred anonymity said her friends are laughing at her for marrying a poor man. To measure up to her friends’ standard, she wants to do everything possible to wear what they wear. She’s now asking if it’s bad to steal her husband’s money to be able to do what her friends are doing.

She wrote:

I and hubby had a quarrel this week and we have not been in talking terms all because I asked him to add money to d 1k he drops for me everyday, the 1k is just to hold hand not for food because food is always at home and I have two children, I told him to add it cuz all my friends husbands have added for them and we re planning for one of our members party and they choose clothes of 30k.

I asked him to give me the money he refused that he is managing and doesn’t have that kind of money except I will manage 15k that is all he can afford, while all my friends have bought theirs.

Pls I don’t know if I will be doing the right thing by stealing the money from where he is saving the money for hire purchase because he is a transporter, my friends asked me to steal it and buy what I want to buy since he doesn’t want to give me.

They even insulted me for marrying a poor m.an dat if I didn’t see how their husband is taking care of them, I have told my husband if he doesn’t give me the money I will leave him, but he was begging me to understand him, pls I just want to know if it will be right to steal the money, I can’t be different from My friends, the money I have I want to use it for the shoe and bag since my friends re buying new shoes and bags too.

