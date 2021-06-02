“How many people have you slept with?”

204 views | Stanley Ugagbe | June 2, 2021
Whether we like it or not, some legends are currently adding to the tally of people they have slept with, others are making plans to do so and many others are critically thinking if they should add to their tally or rescind from this unprofitable ‘enjoyment’ – I have not come to preach.
A few days ago, I was romancing time on Twitter when I came across the above question embedded in a thread. It nabbed my attention but it was done as a poll so the only way to uncover the number of respondents was to vote. The options were ‘one person,’ ‘two persons,’ ‘six or more people’. To be able to uncover the outcome of the poll, I voted.
While the results did not take me by surprise, it sparked my growing concern for the deteriorating moral bankruptcy – as of the time of filing this piece, ‘six or more people’ had garnered a screaming number of votes and that is the basis of this discourse.
While it is true that everyone have right to live the way they want, how and why people are comfortably sleeping around with people they know nothing about their medical history is perhaps a conundrum that would need immortals to interpret.
I have always wondered how and why sex has become so trivialized that you can meet some random people today, remove your pants/boxers and begin to drub your waist like Ronaldinho. How and why a 20-year-old lady/guy can publicly admit they have slept with over 50 people is an equation I will never come to terms with – it shows zero reverence for sex.
Of utmost concern to me is the fact that we are recycling private parts – I may be wrong but I do know that what God placed in-between the legs of a man/woman is meant to be revered, it’s meant to be sacred, it’s meant to be jealously guided from the public domain – but unfortunately, it has become a national cake that we are donating to anyone that comes our way.
As stated above, I have not come to preach so I won’t even look at the scriptural perspective to this. But one would think that the effects of this unprofitable venture would scare us but no, we are bent on “something must kill a man” – bros, aunty, if you are called to glory in the middle of that iberiberistic iberiberism, na eternal death…..kai, I said I won’t bring scriptures!
Isn’t it worrisome that a 20-year-old girl is looking for a “vagina tightener?” Shouldn’t it give people concern that a 20-year-old boy whose penis is certified to be okay is looking for a ‘penis enlarger?’ See how we have rubbished our bodies that we are seeking solution to problems that shouldn’t be? It’s even more contradictory that while the ladies want their vagina more tightened, the guys want to increase their rod so they can “scatter” what is in-between somebody’s daughter’s legs?
Know we not that in-between the legs lies life and death? Ladies and Gents, have we forgotten so soon that it is what is in-between the legs that brought most of the great men in the scriptures down? Kai, Stanley, leave scriptures na.
We need to make concerted efforts to sanitize the society and desist from this growing despicable moral bankruptcy. Let’s stop recycling private parts. Of a truth, irrespective of your status, achievements, or age, you’re unfit to have sex if you’re not married. And to those who are married, please concentrate on what is in-between your partner’s legs.
