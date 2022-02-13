Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has urged children to treat their parents with love and tenderness.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide said many children kill their parents by not caring for them in their old age.

He particularly noted that when one does not visit or reach out to their parent, such parent die slowly.

He wrote:

Dear children,

When parents age, treat them with the love and tenderness they treated you. Visit them as often as they visited you while you were at school.

Celebrate their birthdays as often as they did yours. Don’t just get married and focus on your family and forget them! More elderly parents die from loneliness, than from old age or sickness.

Many children kill their parents by not calling, or visiting or reaching out to them. Look at Christ. While He was on Earth, Scripture says He cared for His mother. And while He was dying, He made arrangements for her welfare.