How India is contributing to Youth development in Nigeria – FG

The Federal Government has commended the Indian Government for her contributions to the development of the teeming Nigerian youth through the provision of scholarships and various exchange programmes.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar made the commendation in his office in Abuja when he received a delegation from the Indian High Commission, led by its Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Shri G. Balasubramanian.

He stated that Nigeria recognises and appreciates the long standing relationship between both countries that has immensely contributed to the socio-economic development of the country especially in the field of sports, education, automobile, oil and steel, among others.

The Permanent Secretary assured that Nigeria through her Ministry of Sports and Youth Development will partner with India to ensure

the successful hosting of International Day of Yoga scheduled to hold in Abuja on Sunday, June 17, 2023 as it aims at providing mental and physical wellbeing for participants and Nigerians in general.

While calling on the Indian Government to maintain its long time bilateral relationship with Nigeria, Alhaji Ismaila expressed optimism that the President Ahmed Bola Tinubu-led Administration will continue to create an enabling environment for more symbiotic relationships with other countries, especially in the area of youth and sports development, promising that the Ministry will mobilise its staff as well as sports loving Nigerians to participate in the event.

Earlier, the Indian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Shri G. Balasubramanian stated that his visit to the Ministry was to further seek partnership and support towards the successful hosting of the International Day of Yoga, adding that Nigeria and India’s bilateral relationships have spanned decades covering such areas as education, sports and culture among others

He added that Yoga is an annual global event organized by the Indian Government to train persons, students and youth on mental and physical wellbeing for the socio-economic development of their countries.

