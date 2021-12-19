The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) was on Saturday recognized and presented with an award for “Diligent Investigation” at the 2021 Security and Emergency Management Awards (SAEMA).

Presenting the award in Abuja, at the event organized by the Emergency Digest, a publication of Image Merchants Promotion Limited, in conjunction with the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), the organizers observed that the Commission abhorred media trials, even while recording great achievements.

The citation went thus, “The ICPC’s due diligence in investigations and exposure of corrupt practices is unique. It is renowned for exposing 257 projects amounting to N20.138bn being duplicated in the 2021 budget. Its diligent investigations have also led to the recovery of 301 houses from 2 civil servants and crackdown on illegal job recruitments”.

The convener of the event, Mallam Yushau Shuaib, CEO of Image Merchants Promotions Ltd, explained that the SAEMA award initiative recognizes military, security, intelligence, and response agencies, their management, and personnel for their invaluable contribution to the security, peace, and development of Nigeria.

He said, “We believe that by instituting the Awards of this nature, the organizations, agencies, and individuals being honoured will further motivate others in their patriotic duties”.

The ceremony, which also featured the Spokesperson’s Communications Awards, had in attendance security and emergency agencies who were recognized for various aspects of their work