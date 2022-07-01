How I was Dethroned As PG For Not Agreeing To Plot To Sell Community Land- Ex-PG

More revelations have come bare on the crises in Isuaniocha Community in Awka North Council Area of Anambra State, as a former president general of the community, Comrade Tony Onyeagolu has revealed that the major reason why he was removed from office abruptly was because he was not in support and did not agree to the selling of portions of land belonging to Community secondary school, Isuaniocha.

Reacting to a release by the Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, Mr Chikodi Anara and a former Awka North Local Government Area Chairman, Chief Cosmos Okonkwo, the former PG described as false all the allegations leveled against him while challenging them to come out with facts to the claims made.

The Commissioner and the ex-LGA boss had in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer in his Ministry, Ukpa Ewa decried the allegations from the former President General of Isuaniocha community, that the duo are causing crisis in the town.

The Commissioner had said Onyeagolu had written and sponsored petitions in the past just to malign and tarnish his image as Special Adviser on Security Matters in Governor Willie Obiano’s administration for eight years.

He said it was in that office that he encountered Onyeagolu while unleashing violent crimes against his community and his insistence that Onyeagolu’s activities must be brought to book is the immediate and remote cause of the incessant spurious and unfounded allegations and publications orchestrated against him, Chief Anarah.

But Comrade Onyeagolu who recalled how closely he was with the commissioner to the point that members of the Anara family once visited his Ghana residence, wondered why such a person would turn back to call him a drug addict.

According to Onyeagolu, Mr Anara called him and told him to allow one Mr Cosmos Okonkwor who is now a security adviser to governor Chukwuma Soludo to enter and sell the portions of land as Mr okonkwor assisted him to install a traditional ruler in Amanuke when he was the local government Chairman of Awka north local government area.

“I said no to the directive and said to him, you are the security adviser to Governor Obiano and the government told us that we are to protect government facilities in our various towns, querying why I should join to sell my communal land already donated to our secondary school,” he said.

He wondered why the former security adviser to Governor Obiano, would be accusing him over the death of one Mr Angus Okoye while there are up to six persons killed in the town which is why the security vehicle of the community is still parked at the police including one Toyota Camry car belonging to one of the two victims, killed at Umuzocha.

According to the former PG, Nigerian police invited the Commissioner to Force headquarters Abuja, but he declined and instead sent a senior advocate to go and stand in for him.

“The administration of Governor Obiano set up a panel over the secondary school land headed by late traditional ruler of nteje, Igwe Rowland Odegbo of blessed memory.

“The panel found out that my hands were clean, but Mr Anara who was the then security adviser to the governor never allowed that report to see the light of the day.

“Even all the petitions I wrote to the governor, he frustrated it and never allowed any to get to the executive governor,” Onyeagolu alleged.

The former president general therefore challenged the commissioner to allow the present administration to set up a panel and invite them both to appear and explain their various roles in the crisis rocking Isuaniocha community as he claimed he has evidences to prove that the homeland commissioner was responsible for the issues in the area.

According to him, the cabal working with the Commissioner had chased so many people out of Isuaniocha including members of the onyeagolu family and they had been destroying their properties, taking over their family house and also collecting rent from occupants of their houses in the community.

Comrade Onyeagolu said that contrary to the release by the commissioner on why other people are not talking in the community, the silence was because his people were afraid to speak on the matter for fear of losing their lives.

“I am pleading with Governor Soludo to set up an independent panel to look into Isuaniocha matter.

“If I or any member of my family is found guilty, let it be made known to the public so that we can have lasting peace in my community,” he pleaded.