Former Barcelona midfielder, Andres Iniesta has revealed that he struggled with depression in the past.

In a press conference, Iniesta noted that it was a difficult phase of his life.

He averred that during that period, he had no joy.

Iniesta: “I never thought about individual awards. I was named the best player in Europe once, and the best at the Euros, but individual awards were never my goal.”

“When I was struggling with depression, my most enjoyable part of the day was when I took my pill and went to sleep at night. You lose joy from life, from everything. I hugged my wife, but it felt like hugging a pillow. You feel nothing.”

“I would like to return to Barcelona as a sporting director or coach one day. But first off, I need to study and get my license.”

“I think that Xavi learnt from the mistakes of last season. Some of the things he did are a complete miracle. I fully trust the project, and I have no doubts about him. The league is still very long, and without a doubt, we can still win it.”

“I think that Barça are great. We have a competitive squad in all positions.”

“Pedri is so great because he is very calm on the ball. He plays naturally, without thinking too much. He has everything to mark an era at Barça. He seems to keep his feet on the ground and work hard.”

“Pedri does not have to become the new me. He has to become the first Pedri with his own characteristics. He’s a different player, and that in itself makes him special.”