A shameless Nigerian lady has recounted how she had sexual escapades with her boyfriend and then another guy within the space of one week.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the lady who preferred anonymity said the incessant sex have led to unwanted pregnancy and she doesn’t know who is responsible.

She is now asking her online in-laws to help detect who is responsible.

She wrote:

I need advice. I had sex with a guy on the 10th of last month, the first round he pulled out, the second round he came but I wasn’t ovu.lating then. I later had sex with my guy on the 17, though we always practice the withdrawal method. And I’ve often had sex with my guy since from that 17th, now I’m pregnant and confused on who’s responsible. Please I need people to help me check who is.