How I have been sleeping with dogs from childhood till date – 29-year-old lady confesses

Amidst the ongoing row of young Nigerian ladies sleeping with dogs in exchange for money, a 29-year-old Nigerian lady has taken to the public to confess how she has been having sexual affairs with dogs from her childhood till date.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the lady who preferred anonymity, chronicled her atrocities and sought help on how she can be delivered.

She wrote:

All I desire are kind and encouraging words to get out of this thing I have come to realise is a huge mess.

I have been living in shambles and mystery and decided to speak out before I get consumed. I am 29 years old and I have never had sex with any man, except my dogs.

Growing up, we had dogs as pets. As an only child, I got what I wanted. On this fateful day, I asked my father for one of the dogs to live in my room. He granted my wish as a birthday present to me. This was where my ordeal started.

I would bath with the dog, eat with it and all. On this particular day, I played with the dog and I got tickled and turned on. In the process, one thing led to another and I had an ‘insertion’ with the dog.

For 15 years, I have slept with over 10 dogs. I have lived my life sleeping with any cute dog I came across. All I need do is either buy it or cajole it to a corner and have sex. I am a full grown adult and I still can’t ki-ll the urge. Whatever you can imagine doing with a man in bed as a lady, I do with my dogs, he li..cks my va—gi-na and satisfy all my se–xual cravings.

As much as I love dogs, I detest men. I get every satisfaction from my dogs. The more effort I put in trying to stop sleeping with dogs, the more urge I have to have sex with them.

I’m the only one who knows this and the burden is too heavy for me. It’s far more than I can swallow.

Am I alright? Is it out of the ordinary? How can I talk to my parents about this? I needed to speak this out because of the viral posts on twitter about dogs.

Can this confession even help me when I keep battling with myself over this matter? What do I do please? I need help!

Like this: Like Loading...