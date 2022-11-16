A Nigerian filmmaker on Twitter with the username, Lagos Cinematographer, has recounted how God saved him from a deadly rape allegation some years ago.

The filmmaker recounted in a tweet while reacting to a post by a brand influencer, Diji.

In Diji’s post, he asked his followers to narrate an incident that happened to them which made them believe there is God.

Diji wrote, “What’s that incident that happened to you that made you believe “There’s God”?”.

In reaction, Lagos Cinematographer took to the comment section of Diji’s post to narrate the incident.

According to him, he had a dream in which God instructed him to leave his house for two weeks but he ignored it.

He added that he had another scary dream with the same instructions and this time, he obeyed it.

The filmmaker further revealed that after he left home for a mountain to pray, three days later, he received a call that an underaged girl was raped in his compound and they started looking for him.

He added that the father of the girl broke into his house shouting that he will kill him.

Below is his full narration:

Years ago, God instructed me in my dream that I should leave the house for 2 weeks, and when I woke up I had only 2 hundred on me, I said it can’t be real, but I ignored it. Again I had another scary dream to leave for the last time. Mum gave me 400 hundred naira added to the 200, then I left.

I went to stay at a prayer mountain without anything to eat. 3days after, I got a call that an underaged girl was raped in our compound, they started looking for me, and the father of the girl broke into our door aggressively shouting he will kill me today.

INNOCENT me that has left the house 3days before the incident lol.

How did I survive? Without long talk, I met a man I’d never seen before, turned out he was my uncle. He fed me the entire time I spent on the mountain.

