How I caught my younger sister oiling my husband – Woman cries out

A bittered Nigerian married woman has taken to the public to detail how she discovered that her 24-year-old younger sister who lives with her has been oiling her husband.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the woman who preferred anonymity said she stumbled on her sister’s phone and was taken aback by her chats with her husband which clearly indicated that they have been having a “knacking” affair under her roof.

Confused about how to handle the situation, she is now asking her online in-laws what to do.

She wrote:

Happy easter in advance to you, my heart is bleeding as I write to you now. I brought my sister, our last born from village to lagos 4years ago to stay with me, I am married with 2kids and currently pregnant with my third baby .

I need advice because my sister wants to take over my house 😭😭😭 I have been noticing some things about my husband and my sister since the time I brought my sister to lagos, note my sister is 24yrs old.

I saw my husband one night hugging my sister and I ask my husband what is the meaning of that and he said is just to say goodnight. My husband will not allow me to correct my sister when she is wrong if I talk he will say am too harsh on her, the person who is helping me, my husband will say they have party in their office and he will go with my sister night party not knowing that they have been slee.ping together.

I saw a chat in my sister’s phone between my husband and my sister, where my sister is calling my husband baby, my love and my husband calling her rom.antic names, I have screenshot their chat and sent it to my phone.

People have been telling me to watch my sister and my husband that when ever I am not around the way they see both of them is suspicious. I never believed until I saw the chat, please I need advice on what to do I am thinking of calling my mom down to lagos and tell her everything then handover my sister to her because I can’t take this pain anymore.

