How I caught my husband having sex with a strange woman on our matrimonial bed – Married woman

A troubled Nigerian woman has taken to the public to detail how she caught her husband having sex with another woman in their matrimonial bed.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the woman who preferred anonymity said the sight of the scene made her to loose her pregnancy. She’s now seeking advise on how to handle the situation.

She wrote:

Some men will not make heaven, I am 3 months pregnant, that man (my husband) because he paid my bride price but no wedding yet, I was not feeling fine so I told him that I want to go to our house to spend 3 days, he said no problem that I can go, I spent 1 day in our house but I was not comfortable, I called him almost 4 times but he didn’t pick, I said in my mind let go to him because my house is not far from my parent’s house, so I decided to go and see him. To my surprise I caught him with a woman on my bed, what pained me more is that the woman is older than him.

As I am talking now I am in the hospital, I lost the pregnancy, and I didn’t tell my siblings what happened between me and him, they just asked me what is the cause of my miscarriage, I told them I don’t know. Please what should I do?

