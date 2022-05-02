How I caught my friend having sex with a dog – Man cries out

A Nigerian man has taken to the public to detail how he caught his female friend having sex with a dog.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the man who preferred anonymity, said despite catching the lady red handed, she denied the act and that was the end of the friendship.

He wrote:

This happened 3years ago and I have never told anyone, I have this friend who is the only child of her parents, she’s very reserved, she lost her Dad years back and she stays with her mum, her mum is a very busy type who works elsewhere and only come home for weekend.

They rear dogs in their house, it usually just her and the dogs at home, she communicate with them as if they are humans, so sometimes in September 2020 I visited her house one faithful day,, I was knocking at the main gate and no response, so I pushed the door and I discovered it’s open, I walk into the compound,,, the other dogs were in chain but were barking at me, still no one came out to check,,, I went to the sitting room door I was knocking but no one answered but there was sound of music

coming from my friend’s bedroom,, just as I was about leaving, something in me just asked me to peep at my friend’s room through the window and see if she’s inside probably sleeping,,, only for me to see something very shocking,,,, I saw my friend na..ked, laying down with her legs wide open and one of her dogs succk.king her p****y,, I thought I was dreaming, I have to clean my eyes very well and watch again,,, this dog was su—ck-ing her,, and dis girl is busy mo…aning,,, she even put on a cool music while in the process,,,, I stood there for about 2minutes but this girl didn’t notice.

I left the scene went outside the compound,, then I started calling her number,, it took abt 10mins after giving her like 4missed calls before she picked,, and I asked her where she is,, she said she’s not home and I said, you will never be home you and your dogs went to another world you will never be home,, on hearing that she ended the call and I knocked at the door, then she came out and I confronted her about what I saw,, this girl denied everything and said I was just imagining, that nothing of such happened,, she got angry and even ask me to leave her house when I persistently tried to advice her,,,,,, that was the end of our friendship..

Things are really happening.. The world is coming to an end

Like this: Like Loading...