A Nigerian lady by the name of Achalugo has recounted how she attempted suicide after watching a movie about someone killing himself.

Achalugo said she was between the ages of 8 to 9 when she tried committing suicide.

She recounted in a tweet while reacting to a post by a brand influencer, Diji.

In Diji’s post, he asked his followers to narrate an incident that happened to them which made them believe there is God.

Diji wrote, “What’s that incident that happened to you that made you believe “There’s God”?”.

What's that incident that happened to you that made you believe "There's God"?

In his reaction to Diji’s post, Achalugo said since the day she watched the movie, she had been desirous to try it.

According to her, she used a rope to tie at their entrance door, set the chairs, climbed up, put her neck inside, and asked her kid brother to kick off the chairs, which he did.

She added that after the chair was pushed away, she immediately began to struggle with the rope while telling her brother to call their mother.

She said her mother arrived immediately and cut off the rope with her bare hands and she was rescued, but she received the beating of her life.

Below is her full narration

I attempted suicide when I was 8-9years of age and watched a Nigerian movie when someone committed suicide. Since that day it has been on my mind to try it.

I used this exact rope to tie at our entrance door, set the chairs, climbed up, put my neck inside, and asked my kid brother to kick off the chairs, which he did.

I remembered struggling with the rope while telling my brother to call my mom. How my mother was able to cut off that rope with her bare hands remained a mystery.

I heard her scream Jesus! and I found myself on the ground but got the beating of my life which I’ve not yet recovered from.

In all, I give God the glory, if it had not been the Lord.