A Nigerian lady, Ruth Okpese Ehimika has recounted what she described as the miracle of God in the life of her family.

She narrated how God “increased” the roofing sheets meant for only two rooms to roofing their entire four-bedroom family house after their landlord gave them a seven-day eviction notice.

Ehimika recounted in a tweet while reacting to a post by a brand influencer, Diji.

In Diji’s post, he asked his followers to narrate an incident that happened to them which made them believe there is God.

Diji wrote, “What’s that incident that happened to you that made you believe “There’s God”?”.

Taking to the comment section of Diji’s tweet, Ehimika in a lengthy narration said she and her mother went and bought sheets of aluminum roof measurements for just two rooms.

According to her, while the labourers working on the roofing, finished the rooms, they were shocked to discover that extra sheets of aluminium were still lying on the ground and called their attention.

She said the labourer called their attention to come and see the “strange thing” as they were in awe of God.

Below is her full narration:

We were given seven day’s eviction notice. So my mum and I decided to roof a part of the house she was building. we got and bought sheets of aluminum roof measurements for just two rooms. On the day they were to roof the house, my mum and I went to the site….

My mum always provides food and water for those that work on her site aside from paying for their services. So whenever there’s a day to work on her site, we usually cook and serve the artisans ( yet we weren’t even having enough🤗)

Don’t forget we just wanted to roof 2 rooms from a 4 bedroom flat. We sat down on a heap(half tipper) of granite and were just thanking God for the provision of roofing two rooms. The labourers were giving us weird looks. We weren’t bothered.

While we were given an eviction notice, my youngest sister gained admission to Uni. Baby girl was suggesting she let it go so we can focus on shelter issues. We didn’t wait for her to finish her words before we said no. She left for Uni by the grace of God

While we were still talking about the goodness of God for the supply of funds for my sister and the roof, the carpenter shouted…Mummy e wa wo nkan(come and see something strange) We ran to him, wondering what must have happened.

Behold! He was pointing at the sheets of roof lying on the ground. He and his boys were through with the two rooms yet there were still sheets. My mum said, Baba…ki nlo sele (what’s going on) The next thing he said to us, Pastor, e ru Olorun ba mi, meaning I’m in awe of God.

The carpenter was trying to explain but he kept saying ko ye mi(I can’t understand) I walked towards the sheets, bent down, and began to count. Before I got to 12, I burst into tears and looked at my mum

She smiled at me. We understood what was going on. The Lord breathes on the sheets. I stood up, held my mum’s hands and we walked towards the heap of granite. We sat quietly, lost for words, and watched the carpenters finish the remaining part of the house. The remaining part of the house that we didn’t have the intention of roofing.

While still in that dazed mood, God gave us a bigger shocker; there were still sheets on the ground. We went home sober. We were too dazed to talk. I can’t remember us having dinner.

That day, we experienced what is written of us. Stand still and see the salvation of God. We saw his salvation in a miraculous way. We woke up the next day and asked each other; what really happened yesterday? That could only be God( Ogheneovo)

After we moved in, the carpenter came around and as he saw my mum, he knelt and said Mummy e gba dura fun mi. Mo fe faye mi fun Jesu (pls pray for me. I want to give my life to Jesus) That’s the most amazing thing from that experience.