In what can be regarded as the power of prayer, a Nigerian man, Chris Ishiguzo has narrated how he was delivered without a scratch from a ghastly bus accident even though several other persons died in the crash.

He said the driver of the bus was cut into two in the accident.

Ishiguzo narrated in a tweet while reacting to a post by a brand influencer, Diji.

In Diji’s post, he asked his followers to narrate an incident that happened to them which made them believe there is God.

Diji wrote, “What’s that incident that happened to you that made you believe “There’s God”?”.

~ What’s that incident that happened to you that made you believe “There’s God”? 🤔 — Diji (@directordiji) November 10, 2022

In his reaction to Diji’s post, Ishiguzo disclosed that the accident claimed the life of the driver with which he was sitting in front.

He said six other persons died instantly, adding that he, his friend, and a little girl whose mother also died in the accident, came out alive as if they were not part of the passengers.

According to him, the accident happened twenty minutes after he decided to pray with the little girl because he did not like the ” Igbo” prayer a passenger offered.

Below is his full narration:

I had this bad accident inside a hummer bus that left the driver cut into two. Six passengers in the same bus died instantly, and I in the same bus with my friend and a little girl whose mom died came out like we were not part of the passengers.

Even the iron that went into my head, to this day I can’t find any holes or internal bleeding. We were saved by a last-minute prayer I did after telling her I didn’t like the Igbo prayers a passenger prayed, and that we should pray on our own. After like 20 minutes a car hit us head-to-head and we somersaulted to the next lane.

ADVERTISEMENT

My family watched NTA Owerri @ night news about the accident, but they didn’t know I was in it.

To this day, I get shivers seated in front of a car, and a dent on my head. I still love the speed, and always love the front seat 💺 in cars while traveling by road.