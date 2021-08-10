How General Overseer of World Bank Assembly Married My Wife – Man Cries Out

Alexa Ranking as of 10/08/21The News Chronicle Globally Ranked : 156,112
An aggrieved man identified as Ben Bright has alleged that the General Overseer of World Bank Assembly in Eneka, obio/akpor LGA of Rivers State, Pastor Moses Adeeyo tricked him and married his wife.
Bright made the revelation in a post while sharing his wife’s wedding picture with the Pastor and also pictures of him and his wife.
He wrote:
MY PASTOR MARRIED MY WIFE. I’ve been married to Mrs Tina Bright for over 12years with 2kids,a girl and a boy. I married her traditionally and white wedding and took her to introduce to my Pastor Moses Adeeyo. The General Overseer of World Bank Assembly in Eneka , obio/akpor LGA Rivers State. We started attending the church and became full financial members. My wife was given an immediate appointment 7months ago, she moved out of the house with our 2kids before I got back from work.
I searched everywhere and called everyone even the G.O. unknown to me that he was the architect of my problems. After sometime he stopped picking my calls and blocked my phone line. I’ve been looking for her until I saw this pictures yesterday online. He claimed that the Holy Spirit told him that she is his wife. Is the Holy Spirit and author of confusion.? My wife of 12yrs is now his. Pls Couples be careful in world Bank Assembly be careful of Pst MOSES ADEEYO.
