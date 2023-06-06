How Flying Eagles missed chance to own a plot of land

Oladimeji Adeoye June 6, 2023
Flying Eagles missed
How Flying Eagles missed the golden chance to own a plot of land in Abuja 
The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have missed the golden opportunity of owing a plot of land each in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja following their U-20 FIFA World Cup exit in Argentina.
The Flying Eagles bowed out from the ongoing U-20 FIFA World Cup after losing to South Korea during the tussle on Sunday.
The seven-times African Champions have been runner-up twice, at Saudi Arabia ‘89 and Holland 2005.
Prior to their second group game against Italy, which they won by 2-0, the Proprietor of Jedo FC of Sokoto, Alhaji Aliyu Oroji Wamakko, motivated Ladan Bosso’s boys by telling them to win the World Cup and get a plot of land measuring 500 square meters in the FCT. But unfortunately the dream was annulled after the disappointing Sunday game.
Speaking with The Guardian, yesterday, Wamakko, who is the President of Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAM), said the loss was a sad one.
“I feel sad that the Flying Eagles could not survive the quarterfinal game against Korea on Sunday. I watched the match, and I feel the boys gave their best. It was just unfortunate they couldn’t take their chances. But I am proud of their performance at the World Cup. I decided to offer them a plot of land in Abuja as my way of motivating the players.
“Nobody told me to do it. If they had defeated Korea, and progressed to the semifinal, and then win the World Cup, all the players would have become instant landowners in Abuja. It is so unfortunate that they missed the golden opportunity,” Wamakko declared.

