A troubled 24-year-old Nigerian student has taken to the public to explain how he has been trapped into having regular sex with the wife of a certain Ebonyi State commissioner.

In a post shared by social influencer Fegor Chime, the beleaguered student who preferred anonymity, while narrating his ordeal, sought the counsel of the public on how to emancipate himself from the sexual slavery.

He wrote:

I’m 24 years old, am also a student, sorry I won’t mention the school cos most of my friends are in this group and I would not want this to go extra mile till it is over.

I’m entering 400l, in my 200l, I don’t know why it happened at this point in time, I was so devastated in paying my rent and school fee when we were asked to pay or pay additional 10k as fine for late payment.

I was on my way to my hostel one day when I saw this car parked, a commissioners wife though in Ebonyi state, at around 8pm, when I was passing she called me asking me if I know any mechanic around to fix her car cos her mechanic man is far, so I told her I can try because I once learn that after my secondary School before venturing in engineering (Mechanic Engineering) as my course anyway.

After that, the car got started and we exchange contacts, all these while I never know her portfolio till when she invited me one day for town for a dinner, with hers there she told me everything and who she is.

After she asked me how am fairing in school which I related her my problems and she helped me out paying those fees.

My second visit was terrible cos in her car she started admiring me, from there to romancing which I couldn’t hold this, she told me if can satisfy her that moment she will never call me and she will give me some cash.

I lost it to her, after the sex inside car, she told me let’s go to near by hotel that she wants to surprise me, when we got there, she entered bathroom and came out fully naked, I couldn’t control it again and I gave it to her again.

She refused going that night cos her husband wasn’t around, talking on how I gave her the hottest sex she never get from her husband.

I was ashamed anyway.

The problem now is that she has been using me for years now even though she give me all I need and pay my bills.

I am tired of all this and I want to get out but she threatened to kill me if I avoid her, she have promised me a car before January ends but I don’t want that, she fucks anywhere, inside car, my hostel or anywhere she wants or finds comfortable.

Am tired of all these before her husband knows about it because it’ll be another story and I don’t know what do these especially her threat of killing me.

Please I need an advise.