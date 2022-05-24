How Delta PDP Produced It’s Candidates for State Legislature

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State is bracing for a tough battle in 2023 to further entrench its control in the Big Heart state, where Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, is gearing to wrestle the dominant party to the ground.

Omo-Agege is seeking the gubernatorial ticket of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 political war in Delta. APC has always been aiming to upstage the PDP.

Winners have however, emerged from the PDP primaries for those seeking seats in the state House of Assembly. In the primaries held in Koko community of Warri North Local Government Area, the incumbent state legislator, Fred Martins, clinched the ticket to re-run for the seat again in 2023.

Following the intense campaigns and consultations by other candidates vying for the position, the newly emerged PDP candidate for Warri North Constituency seat victory at the just concluded primaries is indeed resounding.

The 25 votes he garnered from the 32 Ad-hoc delegates from the different wards in the local government was an indication of his commitment to the people of the Warri North.

A frontline contender for the seat, Orode Uduaghan, was able to secure seven votes in all the votes cast.

In Sapele Local Government Area, Perkins Umukoro, emerged winner. The exercise which was conducted at the Sapele township stadium began at 11:30am on Sunday morning.

Umukoro defeated five other aspirants to emerge the PDP candidate for the next year House of Assembly poll. He polled a total of 22 votes to win the PDP ticket in Sapele.

Felix Anirah came second with nine votes, Ighoyota Lucky, came third with two votes, while Randy Okotie and Festus Pemu, got one vote each and Emmanuel Omouvie scored no vote.

Prior to the voting, delegates were accredited at the Sapele Local Government secretariats, from where they were conveyed to the township stadium.

For Ughelli North Constituencies 1 and 2, and Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency, six aspirants jostled for Ughelli North Constituency 1, with Jimmy Idiovwa, pulling seven votes to defeat other aspirants.

Kelly Oghenekevwe got five votes to come second. Kenneth Ibru, two votes, Christabel two vote and Jegede one vote.

At Ughelli North Constituency 2, held at the Ughelli township stadium, Onoriode Agofure, pulled a total of 10 votes to defeat the incumbent, Henry Oharisi, who got five votes.

For Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency primaries held at the Ughelli township stadium, Talib Tebite, pulled a total of 34 votes to defeat six other aspirants. Solomon Awhinawhin got 30 votes to come second while Samuel Mariere got 26 votes to come third.

Speaking after he was announced as the victor, Talib Tebite, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for giving equal opportunity to all the aspirants. He also commended PDP, and other aspirants for the maturity displayed during the primaries, just as he solicited for their support during the 2023 general election.

Tebite added that the other aspirants were happy with him and have congratulated him for the victory. The primaries was conducted under the watchful eyes of security men, party faithful, and in a peaceful atmosphere as all the aspirants displayed maturity during the primaries.

Marilyn Okowa Daramola, a lawyer, has emerged as candidate for Ika North East State Constituency. Declaring her winner, the Returning Officer, Pastor Powell Tos Ojogho said “44 votes were cast, all Votes valid.

He declared Marilyn, Governor Okowa’s daughter as the winner of the contest for the state constituency seat.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Rev. Tom Udoh, earlier in his remarks noted that he was there to monitor the exercise.

Marilyn appreciated the leadership of the party, saying “I consider this a great privilege. I will put to bear the experience I have gathered from the several roles I have played in my previous offices in the state. I promise not to disappoint the people of Ika North East, my agenda is to put the people first and that I will do.”

in Uvwie and Warri South Local Government Areas, the incumbent lawmaker representing Uvwie State Constituency , Solomon Okporua Ighrakpata, came first with 18 votes. He was followed by Tony Ofoni’s 13 votes, followed by Bernard Onobia’s one vote.

The Returning Officer, Dr Kingsley Emu, who spoke on the exercise, remarked that it was peaceful and orderly and that everybody was happy about it.Elated Ighrakpata who spoke to newsmen in a brief chat shortly after he was declared the winner of the contest, dedicated his victory to God.

While commending the other contenders for putting up a good fight, he enjoined them to join hands with him in the 2023 general elections in the interest of PDP and Uvwie people.

He expressed delight over the orderly and peaceful conduct of the primaries.

The lawmaker also expressed appreciation to the Uvwie people as he promised to continue to do his best for them.

The exercise for Warri South Constituency 11 was conducted at Ojojo Primary School (opposite Alele Military Based) by Sacred Heart Cathedral, Warri.

The incumbent lawmaker representing the constituency, Mathew Poko Opuoru, was declared winner with 10 votes, followed by the incumbent Chairman of Warri South Local Government Council, Dr Michael Tidi, with six votes and Muobo Bazunu, with four votes.

An Executive Assistant to Governor Okowa on Political Matters, Westham Adehor, described the victory of Opuoru as the verdict of God.

While the Oghwuvwie of Agbarha Warri community, the residence of Tidi, Chief Ricard Akpor Okoro spoke in the same vein, noting that Opuoru was the people’s choice and that he deserved a second tenure due to his performances.

