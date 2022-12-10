Popular table shaker, Reno Omokri, has cooked up some advice for churches who intend to see their members experience breakthrough.

In a tweet, the pastor cum politician said:

“If a church wants to experience spiritual and financial breakthrough for its members, they should try this. Gather all tithes and offerings that are left after paying church bills, and give to 100 members to start businesses. Next month do the same. In a year, both Christianity and that church will grow!

That is the model that the early church gave us. Though the early church did not practice tithing (please I don’t want to argue with people who have been brainwashed. Whatever you believe about tithes, do), they pooled their resources to help each other.

“All the believers were together and had everything in common. Selling their possessions and goods, they shared with anyone who was in need.”-Acts 2:44-45.

