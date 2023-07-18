How Audit Report Nailed APC Chairman, As Govs, President Shop For New Chairman 

The sudden resignation of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, was spurred by the manner they handled the contentious audit report of the party’s account, The News Chronicle learnt.

This is as indications emerged that President Bola Tinubu and governors elected on the platform of the party have started shopping for a replacement for the departed officials.

Adamu and Omisore handed over their resignation letters on Sunday amid controversies about the reason for their actions.

Aggrieved NWC members disclosed that the contention over the manner the two men handled the audit of the party’s account, refusal to render party account for one year, lack of transparency, violation of the party constitution and running a one-man show without the contribution of the National Working Committee, were responsible for their downfall.

Meanwhile, governors elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are already shopping for a new national chairman for the party.

Top party chieftains reveal on Monday that the APC governors and the President had begun wide consultations with a view to coming up with competent candidates that would replace the ousted party chieftains.