How ASUU strike made me to get pregnant – Final year student laments

A final year student of a Nigerian University has disclosed that while the strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities was ongoing, she had an unprotected sex with her boyfriend and she is now pregnant.

According to her, the pregnancy took her unaware as she is not ready for marriage yet and her boyfriend doesn’t want her to abort the baby.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the student who preferred anonymity, is now asking her online in-laws to counsel her on how to handle the situation.

She wrote:

I am in my final year in the university,I’m 23years of age.and it happened that during the strike I had sex for the first time in my life with my boyfriend. Mummy I just found out I’m pregnant.

I’m so heartbroken because I wanted to finish my school completely,get the degree, become independent before I venture into marriage.

My boyfriend doesn’t want me to have an abortion, he is ready to marry me but this isn’t what I want for myself. Although I have a skill, I bake and I do home lessons for kids, but mummy I feel so unprepared for marriage.

Please advise me like a daughter I’m losing myself.

Like this: Like Loading...