How Aguariavwodo prophesied I will be governor 10 years ago – Oborevwori 

The Governor of Delta State Sherrif Oborevwori has stAted How Aguariavwodo prophesied I will be governor 10 years ago

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has said the former Senator Representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, prophesied he will be Governor ten years ago.

Oborevwori disclosed this at a thanksgiving service in honour of his Senior Political Adviser, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo at All Saints’ Catheral, Ughelli on Sunday.

Oborevwori recalled that the celebrant told him he could run for Governor when he buried his mother in Osubi.

“Senator Aguariavwodo is someone I knew many years ago, and sometimes there are things you say and it will come to pass.

“When I was burying my mother at Osubi Trade Fair complex some years ago, he came and saw the crowd and he said with this crowd you are qualified to contest for Governor.

“He said it over ten years ago in 2013 and that prophesy has come to pass. So when he decided to support me, it is because God wants to fulfil what he has said.”

He described Senator Aguariavwodo as a rare gem, who had the opportunity of serving both in the Green and Red Chambers of the National Assembly.

“Not many politicians have the privilege of serving in the Red Chamber and also in the Green Chamber and decided to come down to his State to serve.

“Senator Aguariavwodo belongs to that rare elite group. I congratulate you on this appointment because you are a very humble and respected man and it is my prayer that God will grant you the wisdom to succeed in your new role.”

The Governor frowned at the protest by Ewu Community over appointments to the kingdom, noting that appointments were at the discretion of the Governor.

He appealed to Deltans to join hands with his administration in order to consolidate on the tempo of sustainable development in the State.

He disclosed that some people who are desirous of securing political appointments in his administration may have taken his name to many altars for prayers, adding however, that he was also praying to God for divine direction in giving appointments to people.

“Ughelli South has gotten Senior Political Adviser, Executive Director DESOPADEC and Commissioner. After giving you a project of over N20bn, you are still coming to protest?

“”As Governor, I have made just one appointment for my local government, which is the Commissioner designate, because I promised Deltans that I want to be Governor for all,” he stated.

He thanked Archbishop Cyril Odutemu and the church for their support during the elections and called for continuous prayers for his administration to succeed.

In his sermon titled ‘Be strong in the Lord,’ The Most Rev’d Cyril Odutemu, Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Bendel and Bishop of Ughelli Diocese (Anglican Communion), stated that Christians faced several spiritual warfare and urged leaders to be strong, emphasizing that leadership involves a constant struggle to get things right in the interest of the people.

The Cleric said leaders must demonstrate strength and uncommon courage in the face of daunting challenges.

The highly celebrated Anglican cleric said, “As you offer advice to the Governor, be adequately guided by truth; don’t allow truth to stain your garment of righteousness.” He also urged the Governor to keep his promises and always stick to the truth.

The immediate past Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, attended the thanksgiving service Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; his Deputy, Rt Hon. Arthur Akpowowo; State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Kingsley Esiso; Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi and former Minister of Information, Professor Sam Oyovbaire.

Others were: Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Johnson Erijo; Senior Policy Adviser to the Governor, Hon. Funkekeme Solomon; Special Adviser on Transportation, Olorogun Jaro Egbo; Chairman Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, Hon. Solomon Ighrakpata; Managing Director DESOPADEC, Chief Festus Ochonogor; members of the State House of Assembly, Commissioner designates, Local Government Council Chairmen, traditional rulers and other dignitaries.