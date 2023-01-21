Christmas has always meant different things to different people. For some people Christmas is about locations and occasions while for others Christmas is about love, light and laughter.

For Yemi Olaniyan, an Abuja-based legal practitioner, founder and lead partner of Lehi Attorneys, a thriving law practice located in the Federal Capital Territory, Christmas is about the latter.

This certainly informed his decision to mobilize his team popularly known as Yemi Olaniyan and Friends(YOF) to the Kubwa General Hospital for their 2022 edition of Christmas at the Hospital(CATH) which is a yearly event to bring Christmas to those who cannot go to Christmas parties due to ill-health or pregnancy.

The event which took place on the 24th December 2022 drew from donations around the world and saw gift items given to 100 children and 30 adults mainly pregnant women and care givers.

About fifty volunteers were at hand to give the kids, their mothers and caregivers a Christmas to remember.

For the lawyer and his friends who on June 13,2022 caused a thousand smiles to break out on the faces of one hundred street cleaners in Abuja when they distributed food and cash items to them, service springs from a heart that knows and loves God and not necessarily one that controls billions of naira.

In a country where many young people drink from the dregs of desperation and depression because they have been given absolutely no chance by a system designed against them,it is wonderfully refreshing to see a young Nigerian defying his tight schedule and limited resources to reach some of Nigeria’s most disadvantaged demographics.

Long may it continue!