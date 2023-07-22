How 46 Year Old Nigerian Died Mysteriously in Scotland 

Security and health Experts in Glasgow, Scotland are battling to unravel the mystery surrounding the sudden death of a young Nigerian businessman, John Oguchukwu on May 10 2023.

John, owner of JP Stores Glasgow, whose 46th birthday anniversary was billed to take place on August 28 this year died in his sleep some hours after he returned from work.

Effort by his heartbroken wife, Paulene Oguchukwu (Phd) to wake him failed as the deceased did not respond to his usual telephone alarm. She subsequently discovered that her husband was breathless.

Amidst the confusion, Paulene alerted John’s elder Brother, Uchenna when effort by the Emergency Medical Team in Glasgow yielded no result, having failed to revive him.

The wife disclosed that though her husband had appointment to see his medical doctor at daybreak, he never had any sign of failing health.

According to her, John had executed his normal daily activities before he returned early in the morning on that fateful day.

An autopsy was conducted on the deceased at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital May 23 2023 but surprisingly, the cause of John’s death was uncertain.

Certifying this position, Doctor Ming Han Lim ordered further investigation on John’s body fluid, the result of which sources say could be released in six months’ time.

John who was awarded Master of Arts and Science (Msc.) in Business and Management by the University of Glasgow on 13 June 2014; also left two daughters: Jessica and Holy as well as a 15-year-old son from a lady-friend of Anambra state origin.