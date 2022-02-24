House Wife Who Killed Husband With Hot Water Is Arrested By The Nigerian Police.

A house wife in Ogun state, Ramota Bello, who was on the run for allegedly killing her husband, Bello Saliu, has been arrested.

The suspect who was arrested on February 21, 2022 was said to have been spotted in her hideout.

The couple had been engaged in a squabble earlier at their home over the refusal of the wife to feed an Arabic student resident with them. While her husband was asleep, Romota emptied a pot of boiling water on her husband.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment but unfortunately died the next day 13th February, 2021.

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, directed that the suspect be immediately transferred to the homicide section of the State CIID for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.