Thursday, February 24, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

House Wife Who Killed Husband With Hot Water Is Arrested By The Nigerian Police.

House Wife Who Killed Husband With Hot Water Is Arrested By The Nigerian Police.

A house wife in Ogun state, Ramota Bello, who was on the run for allegedly killing her husband, Bello Saliu, has been arrested.

The suspect who was arrested on February 21, 2022 was said to have been spotted in her hideout.

The couple had been engaged in a squabble earlier at their home over the refusal of the wife to feed an Arabic student resident with them. While her husband was asleep, Romota emptied a pot of boiling water on her husband.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment but unfortunately died the next day 13th February, 2021.

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, directed that the suspect be immediately transferred to the homicide section of the State CIID for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Jennifer Eziuloh

Jennifer Eziuloh

Related Posts

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle