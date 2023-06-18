Path The News Chronicle » Politics » House of Rep Speaker, Tajudeen Abass Meets First Lady; Sends Message to Nigerians 

House of Rep Speaker, Tajudeen Abass Meets First Lady; Sends Message to Nigerians 

Adekunle Taofeek June 18, 2023 0

Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and his deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu have pledged the commitment of the 10th National Assembly to work for the general good of all Nigerians, vowing not to fail them.

Leading a delegation of members of the House including his deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu in a thank-you visit to the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, for the support given to them in the build- up to their election as the presiding officers of the 10th House, Abbas said that the parliament will give all the necessary support to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to realize its mandate.

He said: “This is the first time we are having this kind of arrangement in our history.

“Today is a very historic day. We have come to thank you for your support. We were here before to seek your support and prayers. Here we are today; we have won. It was through your collective efforts—Mr. President, yourself, governors and all the other stakeholders.

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

“We have emerged in an unprecedented manner—353 out of 359 voted for me. It has never happened in our history. Our leadership is a leadership for all Nigerians.

“This is your leadership. We’ll collaborate and partner, particularly in one area that you requested last time, which is to carry the women along.”

Abbas also said the 10th House would ensure that gender-based bills being passed by the 9th Assembly but not signed into law were reconsidered and passed by the 10th House.

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Disclose Pensions Paid To You As Ex-Governors’, SERAP Urges Akpabio, Others 

Kunle Dada June 18, 2023 0
Nigerian-Lawyers

Jigawa Judicial Service Commission Commences e-filing, to Train Judges and Lawyers

Kunle Dada June 18, 2023 0

Oborevwori hails Eze Anaba on his emergence as NGE President 

Merit Ugolo June 18, 2023 0

Benue Governor shocked over shameful state of Abuja Liaison office

Francis Francis June 18, 2023 0
Gov Okowa

Okowa to Clark: DESOPADEC got N208bn in 8 years 

Francis Francis June 18, 2023 0

Kaduna Lawmaker dies few days after inauguration

Kunle Dada June 18, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

AFCON qualifiers

Victor Osimhen’s brace against Sierra Leone seals AFCON spot for Nigeria

Oladimeji Adeoye June 18, 2023 0

House of Rep Speaker, Tajudeen Abass Meets First Lady; Sends Message to Nigerians 

Adekunle Taofeek June 18, 2023 0

Disclose Pensions Paid To You As Ex-Governors’, SERAP Urges Akpabio, Others 

Kunle Dada June 18, 2023 0

Tonto Dikeh Serenades Self and Son on Father’s Day

Adams Peter June 18, 2023 0
Davido Burna Boy

Davido reacts to Twitter user who wished him death

Osniff Daniel June 18, 2023 0