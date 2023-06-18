House of Rep Speaker, Tajudeen Abass Meets First Lady; Sends Message to Nigerians 

Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and his deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu have pledged the commitment of the 10th National Assembly to work for the general good of all Nigerians, vowing not to fail them.

Leading a delegation of members of the House including his deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu in a thank-you visit to the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, for the support given to them in the build- up to their election as the presiding officers of the 10th House, Abbas said that the parliament will give all the necessary support to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to realize its mandate.

He said: “This is the first time we are having this kind of arrangement in our history.

“Today is a very historic day. We have come to thank you for your support. We were here before to seek your support and prayers. Here we are today; we have won. It was through your collective efforts—Mr. President, yourself, governors and all the other stakeholders.

“We have emerged in an unprecedented manner—353 out of 359 voted for me. It has never happened in our history. Our leadership is a leadership for all Nigerians.

“This is your leadership. We’ll collaborate and partner, particularly in one area that you requested last time, which is to carry the women along.”

Abbas also said the 10th House would ensure that gender-based bills being passed by the 9th Assembly but not signed into law were reconsidered and passed by the 10th House.

