In what appears to be a move by the APC caucus of Plateau State legislature, the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Honourable Abok Ayuba, has been impeached. He was impeached this morning following a vote of no confidence by some lawmakers of the assembly.

Rt Hon. Yakubu Sanda representing Pengana Constituency in the state assembly has been elected Speaker by the members as the new speaker.

Reactions have already started trailing the impeachment as stakeholders are questioning the whole build-up to the drama. Firstly, the constitutionality of the move has been questioned. The constitution states that only 2/3 majority of members of the house can impeach the speaker, but it was just 8 members out of the 24 members of parliament who initiated and carried out the impeachment.

Also it is alleged that the 8 members went to the house as early as 6am while sessions are supposed to begin by 9am, and that even if it was a special session, only the speaker himself is authorized by law to conduct such session.

Tight security has been placed around the house complex area to prevent any breakdown of law and order.