The Lagos State Police Command, says operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Saturday morning arrested an ex-convict hours after he was released from prison.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon by the Spokesman of the command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Hundeyin said the suspect, Yakub Yusuf aged 23 was arrested around 0800hrs on Saturday after regaining freedom following his one-month prison sentence for stealing at Lagos State fuel dump, Alausa, Ikeja.

Part of his statement reads, “Learning that he was imprisoned because he could not pay a fine which was an option, an NGO facilitated his release by paying the fine on Friday, November 11, just ten days after his conviction on November 1, 2022.

“Yakub was arrested again after breaking into Lagos State Fire Service premises from where he stole valve covers of old fire truck under repairs.”

According to the police image maker, the CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi-led RRS has since transferred the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.