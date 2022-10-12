People of Okpuno and Awka in Awka South Council Area, Isuaniocha in Awka North, and Nnewi in Nnewi North are in for brighter economic prospects, following Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s inspection yesterday, of some roads in the areas, which are in dilapidated condition.

Roads in the locations visited, are becoming a nightmarish experience to motorists and the citizens of these specific areas.

The specific roads visited include the roads in Nodu-Okpuno in Awka South Council Area, Okpuno-Isuaniocha road in Awka North as well as Otolo-Nnewi in Nnewi North Council Area.

Speaking during the inspection with the people who came to welcome and cheer him, Governor Soludo promised to repair and build durable roads that will impact on the economic lives of the people of Anambra State.

Governor Soludo also explained that the visit is in keeping with his campaign promise to the people, as part of measures to improve the economic fortunes, alleviate the sufferings and make life more enjoyable for Anambra people.

While stating that the visit will help him ascertain what can be done on those roads, Soludo further explained that his administration is committed to its core mandate and manifesto, urging for support by the people.

“During my electioneering campaigns, one major problem on the lips of our people was roads, roads and roads.

“It was also clear when we visited the 179 communities of the state that Anambra was seriously relapsing into a nightmare in terms of road network.

“Communities and families have been separated from their relatives because of lack of access.

“Now that the people have employed me as their governor, I have come to see how we can begin to look at the problems they showed me during the campaigns and see how we can address them holistically,” the governor said.

The people and residents of the areas visited expressed deep appreciation to Governor Soludo for taking the initiative to come out to inspect the roads himself.

According to them, the visit was a mark of responsiveness on the part of the Soludo administration, to the plight of the people.

They enthused that the visit will in no distant time, yield in massive road construction and reconstruction activities in their areas.

It will be recalled that the present administration under Governor Soludo is focused on flagging off over 220 kilometer of roads before the end of the year. Currently, about 120 kilometers of roads have already been flagged off.